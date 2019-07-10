Warwick Freemasons group left shocked after theft of thousands of pounds worth of Masonic regalia

A group of Freemasons in Warwick have been left shocked after thousands of pound worth of Masonic regalia was stolen.

The group are based at Alderson House in High Street, where around 20 ornate items were stolen from a display cabinet at some time at the beginning of the month.

Some of the stolen Masonic regalia. Photo supplied by Alderson House.

It is believed that the items are valued between £6,000 to £10,000.

Peter Round, manager at Alderson House, said: "These are items of Masonic regalia, we call them jewels. They are collarettes and some are very old and were in a display case in one of the meeting rooms,

"We are open to the public and do public and private events here and during these times is when they possibly went.

"It is horrible this had happened.

"Some date back from the last century. We are custodians of them and they belonged to someone and then donated these to put them on display and now they are gone.

"It is quite a shock as you go on trust - like most places like this open to the public - and you have these beautiful display cases and it feels like our trust has been abused."

The Alderson House Freemasons are now appealing to the community for help in tracking down the items.

Peter said: "If anybody has been offered these please let us know. These are made of paste and silver not diamonds like they might think.

"It is the importance of them which is valuable to someone who is a collector of these things.

"A proper collector is probably a Freemason anyway so they would want to know where they have came from.

"I think it was an opportunist theft.

"With these things people think they look great as they are very ornate items and think they are worth more than they actually are.

"The value is what they are to the Freemasons.

"Most of what we do is for charity so it is quite sad really. We [the Freemasons} are the second biggest givers to charity below the National Lottery so it is quite sad.

"To get these items back would be wonderful."

If anyone has any information about the Masonic regalia they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 143 of July 5.