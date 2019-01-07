Warwick police appealing for help tracking down person of interest

Police in Warwick are appealing for the public's help in tracking down a person of interest.

The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team posted a photo on their Twitter account this morning (Monday) of a person that they would like to speak to following a theft.

The incident happened at the Sainsbury's store in Coten End over the weekend.

The Tweet said: "Do you recognise this man? We'd like to speak to him following a theft from @sainsburys on Coten End #Warwick over the weekend and think he may have information. "

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 309 of January 5.