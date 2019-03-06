Warwick residents urged to be vigilant after reports of suspicious activity

Police are warning residents in Warwick to be vigilant after numerous reports of suspicious activity

The warning has come after a number of reports that a man has been approaching residents claiming to be from the prison rehabilitation scheme.

Police are urging residents to be vigilant.

One such incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm yesterday (Tuesday) where money was also stolen from a property

A spokesperson from the Warwick Central Safer Neighbourhood team said: "A man called at a property in Myton Road claiming to be part of the prison rehabilitation scheme and that he needed help and was selling items.

"The female resident bought two items for £20 to get rid of the man. The caller then asked if he could have some water and followed the woman into the kitchen. After he had left the woman realised that £40 had gone from he handbag which was on the kitchen table. The man is described as white and very thin."

The Safer Neighbourhood Team have also had other reports of similar suspicious behaviour.

A spokesperson said: "There has been a number of reports of suspicious activity on Myton Road and the immediate vicinity in recent days.

"A white male 6ft, 20 to 25 years, short blonde hair and blue eyes with a northern accent has been approaching residents on their doorstep claiming to be part of the prison rehabilitation scheme saying he needs help and has items for sale.

"He is said to have been wearing light trainers, grey tracksuit and carrying a large, grey rucksack."

Anyone with any information about the theft should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 304 of March 5.