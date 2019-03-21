Warwick residents urged to be vigilant after spate of crime

Residents in Warwick are being urged to be vigilant after recent spate of crime in the town.

There has been a number incidents within the last week.

Police are urging residents to be vigilant.

The first incident (incident number 411 of March 14), happened at some point on Thursday March 14 where a third floor flat in Andrews Close was broken into.

According to police they searched all rooms and emptied drawers but it is not known if something was taken.

Another break-in (incident number 95 of March 15) happened between 5pm on March 14 and 9.30am on March 15 where a ground floor showhome flat/site marketing office in Andrews Close was broken into.

The break-in has resulted in £200 worth of damage and a laptop worth £500 and £100 in cash was also stolen.

A number incidents involving vehicle crime has also taken place.

At some time between March 16 and March 19 March (incident 315 of March 19) a black Mini Cooper parked in Castle Street had the driver's side wing mirror unit removed.

There was no damage to the vehicle and no sign of forced entry.

Between 11.30pm on March 18 and 8.25am on March 19 (incident number 59 of March 19) a secure car parked in Peregrine Way was broken into. The car was searched but nothing was stolen.

Then between 12.01am and 12.05am on March 19 (incident number 203 of March 19) a white male was captured on CCTV in St Christopher Close attempting to steal the offside wing mirror from a Mini Cooper parked on the driveway of a property.

But they were unsuccessful as the mirrors were fitted with anti tamper screws.

The male is described as mid 20's, 5ft 9 inches, medium build, possible beard growth wearing a black woolly hat, blue jumper navy blue top with a white emblem on left side of chest, blue jeans and trainers with reflectors on them.

Another incident (incident 304 of March 19) happened at some time between 8am and 5pm March 19 where a silver Ford KA was stolen from private land in St Nicholas Church Street.

The vehicle is described as having no battery and is SORN.

Police believe that the vehicle was dragged sideways and possibly loaded onto a low loader.

Following the spate of incidents residents are being urged to be vigilant and to report any behaviour they believe to be suspicious

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about any of the above incidents to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the incident number given.