Warwick residents urged to be vigilant following incidents in area

Residents in Warwick are being urged to be vigilant following a number of incidents in the area.

Over the last few weeks a number of incidents including break-ins and suspicious behaviour have been reported to police.

The first break-in (incident number 459 of October 26) happened sometime between 6pm and 10.30pm on October 26.

It happened at a property in Hayle Avenue where the intruders gained access and stole a MacBook Air and a PlayStation.

The second incident (incident number 248 of October 27) happened at sometime from noon on October 20 to 4.30pm on October 27.

A house in Berwick Close was broken into and items of jewellery were stolen.

The third break-in (incident number 438 of November 1) happened between October 17 and November 1. The intruders gained access to a home in Greenway and they made off with items of Jewellery.

As well as break-ins a number of reports have been made about suspicious activity in the Heathcote area.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Central Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Over recent days there has been a number of incidents of suspicious activity including the new build areas and Warwick Gates estate.

“Warwickshire Police have received complaints of two males seen trying car doors and door handles in an attempt to gain access to the vehicle or property.

“Please always remember to lock your car doors at all times and make sure you keep your home safe by locking doors and windows.”

If anyone has any information about the above incidents they should call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Residents are also being reminded to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity to the police on 101.