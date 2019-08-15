Warwickshire police car heavily damaged near Preston Bagot during pursuit

A Warwickshire Police car was heavily damaged after it was rammed near Preston Bagot during a pursuit early this morning (Thursday) morning.

The police pursuit started after officers spotted the vehicle near Warwick last night (Wednesday August 14).

The vehicle, a Land Rover Discovery, was traveling on false number plates.

The Land Rover was stolen from Welford on Avon overnight between August 13 and August 14.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and police pursued the vehicle to Preston Bagot where it rammed a police vehicle causing extensive damage.

With the help of a police helicopter and West Midlands Police the vehicle was found abandoned in the Shirley area of Birmingham.

Warwickshire Police car rammed during police pursuit

The vehicle has been recovered for forensic examination.

Enquires are ongoing.