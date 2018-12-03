Warwickshire Police launch drink and drug driving campaign

Motorists across Warwickshire are being reminded of the dangers of driving under the influence of drink or drugs during the festive period.

With the season of festivities nearly underway Warwickshire Police are launching a publicity and enforcement campaign to raise awareness of the issues around drink and drug driving.

The topic is being highlighted across social media and increased enforcement activity from police officers across Warwickshire will also be in place.

According to Warwickshire Police, figures indicate that over the past three years, 10 people were killed and 80 seriously injured in Warwickshire following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith for Warwickshire Police said: “There are still people out there who feel they can gamble with drinking and driving and think they know how much the limit is but the simple fact is, there is only one way of being sure that you are safe to drive and that is not to drink at all.

“Any amount of alcohol affects your ability to drive. Worryingly, and despite many warnings over the years about the dangers of drink/drug driving, there are still far too many reckless drivers ignoring the devastating consequences.

“Alcohol and drugs both affect your ability to judge speed and distances accurately and slow down your reaction time. We’re urging people to think hard about the consequences that a collision and a conviction could lead to”.

Pedestrians are also being encouraged to stay safe during the festive season and to plan safe routes home and to drink responsibly.

The campaign supports the month long winter drink drive campaign by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC).