Woman arrested and 'significant quantity' of drugs seized in Leamington police raid

A 25-year-old Leamington woman was arrested and a 'significant' amount of drugs was seized as police executed a warrant in Brunswick Court.

The arrest of the woman was made on Thursday, January 17, after police executed a warrant in Brunswick Court.

Police seized cash and a 'significant quantity' of drugs - believed to be cocaine.

Alan Edwards from the Leamington Offender Management Unit said: "We are committed to targeting those responsible for dealing drugs in our communities and disrupting their activities.

"Local people are our eyes and ears in the community, so if you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious, please report it to us by calling 101 or contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and has been bailed until the beginning of February while investigations continue.