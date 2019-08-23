Woman assaulted and robbed in Leamington

A woman in her 20s was assaulted and robbed in Leamington on Wednesday (August 21).

At around 2pm on Wednesday (August 21) the woman - in her 20s - was by the garages at the rear of Radcliffe Gardens when she was assaulted by a male and a female.

Police are appealing for information

She was then taken to the rear entrance of Radcliffe Gardens where she was assaulted again and had her purse stolen.

The victim was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries to her leg and torso.

A 30-year-old woman from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed until next month while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Imran Ghouri from Leamington CID said: "We've launched an investigation to establish who was responsible for the shocking attack. We're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help with our enquiries.

"We're especially keen to speak to anyone who caught the incident on their mobile phone.

"One of our lines of enquiry is that the victim and offenders were known to each other."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 220 of August 21.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.