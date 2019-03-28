Cubbington care home resident's 104th birthday treat was football surprise

One of the UK's oldest residents who lives in Cubbington has celebrated his 104th birthday with a surprise trip to watch his beloved football team play.

Staff at Cubbington Mill care home made Jack Marriott's dream come true by arranging for him to be taken to watch Coventry City FC play at the Ricoh Arena.

In the weeks running up to his milestone birthday, Jack had told his carers how he wanted to go to watch the Sky Blues play live one last time.

And they also arranged a surprise party for him at the home.

Jack said: "“Going back to the Ricoh was a dream come true.

"It was a shame the boys couldn’t pull a win out of the bag but I had a great day.

"The party for my birthday with all these people almost made me cry happy tears.”

Glynis Sheasby, general manager at the home, said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Cubbington Mill.

"It was so nice to see how happy Jack was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”