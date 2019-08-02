Cubbington residents at odds with district council over contractor work in the village

Complaints from Cubbington residents about the state of alleys and grass verges in the village have led to a dispute between the parish council and the authority responsible for work being done in these areas.

Villagers have been raising concerns with the parish council about the standard of work by the Warwick District Council (WDC) contractors.

Cubbington parish councillor is not happy about standard of the work by Warwick District Council contractors in the village.

The parish council’s clerk Cllr Jane Chatterton said: “At June’s meeting the issue was raised in relation to work carried out to the footpaths with weeding and tidying, etc.

“It was noted that this work should be completed by Warwick District Council, but disappointingly this was not being carried out.

“The street cleaners were also not doing what they were required to do.

“Despite communication over the last 12 months, no response had been received from WDC.

“I was requested to write to WDC’s contract services department with a formal complaint.

“Due to the level of complaints received the service being provided was not fit for purpose. The parish council does engage with the Community

Payback Scheme which does make a real difference but its remit is limited.”

WDC treated the issue as a stage 1 complaint. The investigating officer met with Cllr David Saul and over a long period they travelled around all areas within Cubbington and he was directed to the issues.

In the findings report the officer did not uphold the complaint.

Cllr Chatterton added: “The parish council is not happy with the response and a reply including photographic evidence was then sent to (WDC chief executive) Chris Elliott asking him to review the decision.

"Several complaints have continued to be received from residents of Cubbington who agree the service provided is inadequate.

"The parish council continues to work closely with WDC to ensure that contract services provide the service that is required.

"Their response is awaited.”

The district council told the Courier: “We are currently reviewing the complaint received from Cubbington Parish Council and will be providing them with a formal response in the next few days.”

Cllr Saul contacted the Courier on Tuesday to say he had seen an increased number of district council contractors working in the village over the past few days.