Cyclist suffers serious injuries after Kenilworth crash

A cyclist sustained serious injuries after a crash in a residential Kenilworth road yesterday morning (Wednesday).

At around 5.50am, a cyclist was in collision with a parked vehicle as oncoming traffic came by in St Nicholas Avenue.

Warwickshire Police said the cyclist suffered serious injuries, and are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of December 5.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for an update.