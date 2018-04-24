Decision on plan to build 425 homes near Burton Green postponed

A decision on whether to grant planning permission for 425 homes to be built on land near Burton Green will no longer be made tonight (Tuesday April 24).

The plan for the homes on land between Westwood Heath Road, Bockendon Road and Cromwell Lane has been removed from Warwick District Council planning committee's agenda.

According to the council's deputy monitoring officer Graham Leach, a new Scheduled Ancient Monument has been found near the site, causing the withdrawal of the application.

Before this information came to light, council officers had recommended the plans for approval despite several objections.