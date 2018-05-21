Deliveroo reveals most popular dish ordered in Leamington

Food delivery service ‘Deliveroo’ has revealed the most popular dish delivered in Leamington.

Deliveroo is celebrating their second year in the town and has revealed the most popular day and time and dish that residents order.

According to the business the Gourmet Burger Kitchen Meal Deal is the most popular dish in the town.

In terms of day and time Saturday at 8:01pm is the most popular time for Leamington residents to order through Deliveroo.

According to the business in Leamington, over 60 per cent of Deliveroo partners are independent.

Here is the top five most popular dishes:

GBK Meal Deal from GBK

Chicken Katsu Curry from YO! Sushi

Number 4 Pizza from Basement Browns

Pad Thai Gai from Sabai Sabai

Butter Chicken from Five Rivers

Since its launch in the town two years ago, more than 40 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

The Restaurant Manager at Basement Browns said: “Working with Deliveroo has been great, they really take the pressure off deliveries at our end and leave us to do what is important, cook the food!

“Since we joined Deliveroo we have seen our output go up considerably as we have been able to reach consumers we could not reach before.”

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Leamington over the past two years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”