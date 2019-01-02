Demolished Kenilworth houses could be rebuilt in new plans

Five terraced houses in Kenilworth which were knocked down in the 1970s could be rebuilt if Warwick District Council gives new plans the green light.

Samuel Tebby of Rouncil Lane has applied to build between three and five houses behind 200 Warwick Road to restore 'Rawlins Row', a old row of terraced houses.

The site, which is currently used for private parking, would be accessed off St John's gyratory by using an existing gravel drive.

However, the plan is for outline permission only, meaning the design of the houses would have to be approved in a separate application.

Kenilworth Town Council was neutral about the plans, and said it could only make a more reasoned comment when it knew about the detailed design of the houses.

While the council had no objection to development of the area in principle, it voiced concerns about flooding risks, the effect on traffic on the gyratory, and whether the houses would comply with the Warwick Road section of the newly adopted Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan.

It is not yet known when Warwick District Council will make a decision on the plans.