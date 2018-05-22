Departing Kenilworth mayor presents cheques to charities

The departing Kenilworth mayor presented cheques to two Kenilworth charities just before the town council's annual meeting last week.

Cllr Kate Dickson presented a cheque worth £2,000 to John Whitehouse, chair of trustees at the Kenilworth Centre to fund new projects for young people in Kenilworth.

Cllr Kate Dickson with John Whitehouse, head of trustees at the Kenilworth Centre

She also gave a cheque worth £1,897 to the Birth & Babies appeal for equipment for the new Bluebell Birth Centre at Warwick Hospital.

The money was raised over the last civic year and at the Mayor's golf day at Kenilworth Golf Club.

Cllr Mike Hitchins has now taken over as Kenilworth mayor from Cllr Dickson.