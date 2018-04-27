Developer withdraws plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park

Plans that would see 150 homes built in Hatton Park have been withdrawn.

Developer Taylor Wimpey, which drew up the plans, wanted to build 150 homes on land to the north of Birmingham Road.

Image created by Taylor Wimpey.

The plans were due to go before Warwick District Council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday (April 24) but were withdrawn from the agenda at the request of the developer before the meeting. This is the second time the plans have been withdrawn from a planning committee meeting agenda.

On the same day Taylor Wimpey also withdrew the planning application.

The application, which was submitted in December received more than 50 letters of objection on the planning portal. Residents had a number of concerns about the plans including the site being next to Birmingham Road, access to the site being a turn off Birmingham Road, a lack of bus stops close to the site and the lack of amenities.

Speaking on behalf of the residents of Hatton Park, a spokesperson said: “Last year the Planning Inspectorate approved a Local Plan for the Warwick District that included this site but made it clear that any new development would only be approved subject to a set of strict criteria, including sustainability.

“The country is desperate for more housing, but it won’t help anyone, least of all those on restricted incomes, to be marooned on an ill-thought-out series of developments with no genuine amenities nor affordable, available public transport. As a further example, the only reference within the application to disabled residents is to note that dwellings can be retrofitted with ramps.

“This is a wholly inadequate approach, not least because the closest amenity (a bus stop; the proposed development contains none) is more than 300m away, along a road that is classed as ‘above average’ for accidents and onto the neighbouring estate of Hatton Park.

“From the outset Taylor Wimpey has tried to rush this proposed development through the planning process. Residents concerned about the many inaccuracies in the application were ignored.”

Residents were also concerned about inaccuracies in the transport statement in December listing Wilnecote Rail Station in Tamworth as a local railway station and that Bilton, Rugby was in the local area.

In February the developer submitted a revised transport statement, which no longer mentioned these areas.

It is currently unknown when plans will be resubmitted.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: “We are continuing to work with planning officers at Warwick District Council on our application for Birmingham Road, Hatton, and expect that our proposals will be considered by planning committee soon.

“We have consulted extensively with the local community and have considered feedback when drawing up our proposals.”

To view the withdrawn planning documents go to the planning portal and search W/17/2415.