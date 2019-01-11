Double bill of musical movies to be held in Warwick

A double bill of musical movies will be held later this month in Warwick.

The Big Picture Show has teamed up with the team at The Court House in Jury Street to bring two films to the big screen in the Ballroom, on Saturday January 26.

There will be a matinee performance of Disney's 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' at 2pm, followed by an evening screening 'The Greatest Showman' at 7pm.

All ages are welcome and refreshments will be available throughout the day, with a bar for the evening performance.

Donations will go to Helping Hands Community Project, which helps vulnerable and homeless people in the Warwick District.

Tickets for a single screening costs £6 or £4 for over 65s and those under 14.

Tickets for both films costs £10 or £6 for over 65s and those under 14.

Doors will open at 1.30pm for the screening of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' and doors will open at 6.30pm for 'The Greatest Showman' screening.

To book tickets call 01926 830 808 or click here.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the tourist information centre, at the Court House as well as on the door.