East German police car coming to Warwick

Novelist David Young will be visiting Warwick Books next month to give an illustrated talk with fellow author Jane Thynne – where both will be explaining the real-life stories behind their respective series as part of a promotional tour linked to David’s new book, A Darker State.

David’s award-winning books are set in the 1970s in East Germany.

Author Jane Thynne will be joining David Young at the event.

He also bought an original East German Wartburg estate 18 months ago, and then converted it into an authentic looking police car – complete with genuine East German lights and siren sound.

The car will be on display outside the bookshop, while David and Jane – whose novels are set in Nazi Germany and feature a female British Spy, Clara Vine – give their talk on Spies, Seduction, the SS and the Stasi.

“I normally have to keep the blue lights covered up,’ said David. “But if there’s no real-life British police around I might put on a little demonstration. I spent a lot of time researching the exact colours, and logos, so it’s the only truly authentic-looking VoPo police car in the UK, complete with the correct siren sound and blue light overhead gantry.’

The book talk will be taking place on Wednesday March 7, at 7pm at Warwick Books.

The Wartburg.

Tickets cost £5 which will include refreshments.

To buy a ticket call 01926 499939 or email: info@warwickbooks.net