Public consultations to be held for Kenilworth School and Sixth Form's relocation

Public consultations will be taking place later this year on the plans for the relocation for Kenilworth School and Sixth Form.

In a Facebook post, Kenilworth Town Council said that events will be taking place where members of the public will get to see the plans and to speak to members of the project team.

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form

The plans would see a new secondary school and sixth form built at Southcrest Farm. The site was allocated for educational use in the Warwick District Council Local Plan, which was adopted in 2017.

The council also said in the post that it is anticipated that a planning application for the relocation will be submitted in early April with the aim of opening the new school in September 2021.

The post said: "We would like to invite you to attend a public consultation event on Friday 1 March 2019 between 4pm and 9pm in the School Gym. The event is an opportunity to review plans, speak with members of the project team and provide your feedback. The event is open to the neighbouring community from 6pm until 9pm.

"A further event will be held for the wider community on Saturday 2 March 2019 between 10am and 3pm also in the Upper School Hall.

"If you are unable to attend any of the events, the proposals will be online following the event at www.ksn.org.uk/relocationproject. Copies of an information leaflet and feedback form will also be made available at the School reception.

"You can also submit your feedback form to KSSFrelocation@arup.com."

More to follow.