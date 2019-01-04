Southam College pupils hear story of family’s fight for Nazanin

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who is currently imprisoned in Iran spoke at Southam College about his family and their story.

Richard Ratcliffe attended an ‘AmnesTea’ event for a question and answer session at the college in December, which was part of the week of activities in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Richard Ratcliffe went to speak to students at Southam College at an 'AmnesTea' event. Photo supplied.

Nazanin has been imprisoned by the Iranian authorities since April 2016 and the family’s story has been covered globally.

Last year The Courier and Weekly News spoke to Alex and James Loftus from Napton, cousins-in-law to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who were still campaigning for her release.

The school’s Amnesty Youth Group held the AmnesTea event which Richard presented.

He said: “I want to say a real thanks to Southam College students’ Amnesty Group for inviting us to share in their Amnestea event. It was a real pleasure to be there.

“It was really impressive to see and hear about all the activities they had done during the week working on human rights issues, to see their letter writing campaign for current prisoners, their tree of hope with lots of wishes. I was touched by the care and knowledge with which they asked about Nazanin’s story and its injustices.

“Part of our family story these days is an exposure to the cruelty the world can sometimes hold. But also, especially on events like this, it can be an exposure to kindness and care - and to amazing people who work to make the world a better place in ordinary ways.

“I was struck by Southam College staff and management for the awareness and encouragement they give their students to put on an event like this.

“But most of all I was struck by the students of the Amnesty Group who organised and presented the event with such thoughtfulness and eloquence.”