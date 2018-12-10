Eight cars damaged by criminals in Kenilworth

Criminals damaged eight cars all parked on the same road in Kenilworth over the weekend.

At around 1am on Saturday December 8, five male offenders were witnessed damaging eight motor vehicles on Station Road, Kenilworth.

One of the offenders tried to smash a passenger side window of one of the vehicles.

A number of wing mirrors belonging to some of these vehicles were ripped off, and the nearside of some of the parked vehicles were also damaged.

Anyone who saw anything or has any other information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incidents 24 and 113 of December 8.