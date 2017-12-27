Elderly man rescued from Kenilworth's ford after getting stuck

An elderly man had to be rescued from Kenilworth's flooded ford just before lunchtime today (Wednesday December 27) after he became stuck.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at the ford in Castle Road at around 11.55am, and one fire engine from Leamington Fire Station was mobilised.

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the ford and first aid was given. He was able to walk to safety and an ambulance crew attended to check him over.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said although the man was suffering from the cold of the water, he did not need hospital treatment. He was then taken home by police.