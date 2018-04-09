‘Embarrassing’ historic buildings in Warwick could be set for a revamp

Historic buildings in Warwick described as an ‘embarrassment to the town’ could be set for a revamp.

The remains of the St Michael’s Chapel and Master House site, known locally as the Leper Hospital, in the Saltisford area of Warwick has been undeveloped for many years.

The buildings are Grade II listed and on a Schedlued Monument and the site is a designated Heritage Asset.

According to the district council, the hospital is one of only three Leper Hospitals in the county.

Last week Warwick District Council heard the results of a viability appraisal that looked at the site and the potential to redevelop and maintain the site.

At the meeting councillors agreed to invest £530,000 from Section 106 agreements into the site to provide a supported housing scheme.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “The Council’s Executive has agreed to make available up to £530,000 from Section 106 affordable housing funding to help deliver an exciting new development project in Warwick.

“The Leper Hospital site has remained undeveloped for a number of years but now this development project will revitalise the site to provide a supported housing scheme as well as the opportunity to learn more about this important historic site that still contains the remains of St Michael’s Church and a 15th Century two-timber framed building known as the Master’s House.

“The buildings will also be repaired and refurbished to suit the needs of the supported housing whilst maintaining the history of the site.”

More to follow.