Emergency services called to paraglider incident near Farnborough

Emergency services were called to a paraglider incident yesterday evening (Saturday).

At around 8.30pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a call to a paraglider which had collided with a power cable in the Wormleighton area near Farnborough.

One fire crew from Fenny Compton and one fire crew from Leamington were sent to the scene.

The incident involved a small paraglider which had hit a electric pylon approximately thirty feet up from the ground.

The paraglider pilot managed to self release from his aircraft.

The pilot was treated for his injuries by the ambulance service and was taken to hospital.

Fire crews made area safe and the incident was left in the hands of the Electricity engineers.