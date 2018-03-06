Emergency services rescue person trapped in car near Stoneleigh

Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station.
Emergency service were sent the scene of an incident yesterday (Monday) which left someone trapped in a car near Stoneleigh.

Warwickshire Fire Service were alerted to a collision with people trapped on Birmingham Road, Stoneleigh at 7.38am.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene; one from Kenilworth and one from Leamington.

Warwickshire Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

On their arrival they found that there had been a collision between two cars on the road near the junction of the B4115 near Stoneleigh and that one person was trapped in a vehicle.

The crews used hydraulic cutting equipment and small gear to release the casualty.

