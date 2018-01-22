Energy company open shares for Warwickshire community

A community energy company is offering residents a stake in its business - which is designed help local charities.

Heart of England Community Energy (HECE) recently acquired three existing solar farms located on the old DEFRA site just outside Stratford.

The farms have been operational for over a year and generate enough electricity to supply 4,500 homes in the local area.

The company will recycle surplus profits back into the Warwickshire community by supporting local charities and projects with a “positive social and environmental impact”.

HECE is set up as a community benefit society – a form of mutual organisation - to directly benefit its local community. It is looking for members of the community to own shares of the solar farm.

The ownership model means local shareholders get a potential return on their investment and have an equal say in how the projects are operated and how they can invest profits back into the local region.

HECE will be having a launch event on Wednesday, January 24 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Stratford Town Hall in Sheep Street.

The share offer is available until February 10.

For more details go to: www.mongoose.energy/HECE.

People are advised to read the risk warning on www.mongoosecrowd.co.uk/risk before deciding to invest.