Warwick community invited to join sea scouts’ litter pick

A sea scouting group in Warwick will be doing their bit for the environment by taking part in a ‘big litter pick’.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts will be getting together on Saturday March 30 to help clean up St Nicholas Park, Myton Fields and Kingfisher Pools.

They will also be cleaning up a stretch of the river near to their scout hut, which is in St Nicholas Park.

Members of the community are also being invited to join the group in their clean- up effort.

Hazel Underwood, fundraiser at the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “Every year we organise a river clean-up, but there has been so much in the media recently about plastic pollution and littering that we decided this year to really try and make a difference in our local community.

“In Warwick we’re lucky that littering isn’t a major problem, but every piece of litter is potentially a threat to wildlife, so this year we’re extending it to the whole park and neighbouring areas.

“Although we’ve received lots of support from local environmental groups, we’d love more members of the public to come along and get involved.

“Who knows, maybe next year it could grow into a Warwick-wide litter pick.”

The ‘big litter pick’ will run from 10am to 2pm on March 30.

Those who would like to take part should bring their own gloves, bags and litter pickers if they have any but the sea scouts will have some supplies to borrow.

Free refreshments will also be provided from outside the scout hut.

As well as cleaning up the environment the sea scouts have also launched some public recycling schemes. A recycling point for used dental products has been set up inside Mellors of Warwick pharmacy and a printer cartridges recycling point has been set up inside Claridges.

