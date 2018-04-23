Escape room set in medieval gaol to open in Warwick

An escape room set in a medieval gaol is set to open in Warwick.

Warwick Castle is marking the return of the acclaimed Wars of the Roses Live spectacle with a new challenge – an escape room.

Warwick Castle.

Set in the underground prison – which dates back to around 1350 – the family-friendly challenge provides a thrilling new live actor-led experience for Castle visitors as they battle the clock to set a knight free in time to return to the Wars of the Roses Live arena and join the famous Lancaster versus York battles.

According to the team at Warwick Castle this is the UK’s first family escape room set in a medieval gaol.

Families will need mental dexterity, lightning-speed reactions and the ability to communicate effectively under pressure to ensure the knight is freed.

Warwick Castle’s Escape Room is an interactive experience that incorporates stories and puzzles appealing to all ages, actor-led interventions when appropriate, and a set that suits children and adults.

Opening on May 26 for half term, and selected summer dates, the escape room is available in timed sessions, and costs £5 per person when booked online in advance.

Once participants have successfully freed the prisoner from the escape room, families should pledge their allegiance to either the House of York or the House of Lancaster, and join a 2,000-strong cheering crowd in the jousting arena for the return of last year’s hit attraction, Wars of the Roses Live.

The live-action horseback battle boasts special effects in a specially constructed riverside arena and evokes magnificent medieval jousts.

Admission for the show (twice daily at weekends in June and July, then during Summer school holidays) is included with Castle entrance.

Liam Bartlett, guest operations director at Warwick Castle, said: “Escape rooms encourage players of all ages to practice communication, teamwork, critical thinking and other highly valuable skills.

“Families will need to work together – perhaps in ways they haven’t before – to secure their escape.

“Our authentic medieval setting adds a remarkable dimension to this experience and relates directly to our Wars of the Roses Live jousting show which brings to life the cousins’ conflict that saw the Houses of Lancaster and York fight against each other for the English crown.

“After their time at Warwick Castle, our guests will be truly immersed in English medieval history and very aware of the importance of working together as a family unit.”

For more information about the escape room or to book tickets click here