Families - fancy a little trip to see The Snowman? No flying required

Everyone's favourite carrot nose will be making an appearance in Coventry to spread Christmas cheer to festive shoppers of all ages.

West Orchards shopping centre are excited to announce that Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman™ is coming to West Orchards to spend time with his fans from Coventry and Warwickshire.

Families are invited to visit West Orchards shopping centre on Sunday December 16 and 23 to meet Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman™ who will be at the centre to greet fans at intervals between 11am – 4pm. Meet and greet sessions start at 11am will take place on level 4 of the centre.

Don’t forget your cameras, it’s the perfect opportunity to snap those picture perfect photos of your little ones - you just might feel like you are walking in the air.

West Orchards Centre manager, Andy Talbot said, “We love hosting our events that can be really enjoyed by the whole family during the holidays and are pleased to announce that Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman™ will be joining us on both Sunday December 16 and 23. We love being able to spread the Christmas cheer with our fantastic free events.”

For more information on West Orchards ’Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman™ meet and greet and the session times, visit the website on westorchards.co.uk