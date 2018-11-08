Family pays tribute to 14-year-old who died following a collision near Harbury

The family of a girl who died after a truck collided with her in Chesterton Road near Harbury, has paid tribute to her.

Holly Chevassut, 14, died in hospital on Saturday (November 2) after a vehicle recovery truck collided with her near to the Chesterton Windmill at around 5.30pm on October 31

In a statement, her family said: "'We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beautiful daughter. Holly was a wonderful young woman; talented, creative, funny and beautiful.

"She made us laugh, sometimes cry and we are so very proud of her, of all she achieved and all that she might have become. She is much loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services and the staff at University Hospital Coventry for the care and respect they gave to Holly and us, the many friends of Holly for their thoughtful and caring messages, and our friends and family for their ongoing love and support.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time. "

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are keen to identify the driver of a Land Rover Discovery they believe was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information that could help police can call 101 quoting incident 320 of October 31.