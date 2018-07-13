Family’s appeal for help in giving WWII hero from Leamington a fitting farewell

The family of a Leamington war veteran are appealing urgently for help with elements of his funeral.

Joanne Guest and her family are currently organising the funeral for her grandad Ron Walton.

Joanne is appealing for help in finding a florist that can recreate the Burma Star for her Grandad's funeral.

Ron, who served 39 years in the RAF and fought in the ‘Longest War’ in Burma during the Second World War, died on June 24 aged 91.

He leaves behind his wife, Pamela Walton, who he was married to for 67 years, two children, seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Joanne said: “He was 91 years young. He fought in Burma during the ‘Longest Warʼ in the Second World War and was part of the Fourteenth Army aka The Forgotten Army.

“I recently found out from a lovely gentleman at The Burma Star Association that grandad was a part of the Royal Army Service Corps (RASC) 590 Tank Transporter Company. He later went on and founded the Leamington Spa Burma Star Branch alongside his fellow Burma Boys. He was the last surviving member of that branch. He was also the president of the Leamington Royal British Legion Branch.

Joanne Guest with her Grandad Ron Walton.

“After the war, he kept in touch with the Gurkha lads he fought alongside and their families and they had many reunions. Grandad always told me about the Gurkhas and spoke very highly of them.”

Joanne is appealing for help in finding any information about the Gurkhas who knew her grandad and members of other Burma Star branches in the hope that representatives might be able to come to the funeral.

She said: “Sadly I don’t know which brigade of Gurkhas he fought alongside - any information would be greatly appreciated. I would love to have a representative from the Gurkhas at his funeral. The same with a representative of The Burma Star Association, however I am aware that the remaining Burma boys are in their 90s and are no longer able to be a standard-bearer.

“Out of respect for my grandad and gran, we do not require any Royal British Legion representatives.”

Joanne and her sister Steph are also appealing for help in finding a florist who would be able to create a Burma Star floral arrangement (pictured above) and if there is anyone who owns a vintage Jaguar car that could transport them.

Joanne said: “If there’s any vintage Jaguar car owners that could transport myself, my sister and ideally one more member of the family, please come forward. My grandad love Jaguar cars and always wanted an E-Type.

“We had the crazy idea of attending in a tank. But I’ve not had much luck finding one suitable for three passengers.”

As part of the tribute to her grandad, Joanne said: “On Remembrance Day 2017, my grandad watched the ceremony on the TV, which he did every year, and the Burma Boys started the parade, closely followed by the Gurkhas.

“I wish I’d known that would have been his last but I hope one day I’ll fulfil my promise to him that I’ll wear his medals and march past the cenotaph with the remaining Burma and Gurkha lads.

“He will always be my hero and I will continue to keep the Burma Boys memories alive.”

The funeral will take place on July 16 at 2pm at North Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, Bishops Tachbrook.

The family have asked for family flowers only and there will be a collection pot for Myton Hospices at the funeral.

Afterwards, people are welcome to join the family in a celebration of Ron’s life at The Oak House Sport and Social Club (Liberal Club), Upper Holly Walk, Leamington.

If you or anyone you know can help Joanne and her family with the funeral elements above call 07584131673 or email: joanneguest@hotmail.co.uk