"Far right" threat leads to cancellation of Young Labour event in Leamington

Young Labour Party supporters have cancelled a social event in Leamington after the organisers received a threatening email.

Members of Young Labour had planned a social gathering of 14 to 25 year olds at a well-known venue in the town before receiving a threatening email which had to be referred to the police.

Leamington and Warwick Labour MP Matt Western has said the email was sent from an "individual with connections to UKIP and the far-right group Britain First".

Mr Western has said that the email stated that: “I’ll be sure to bring my fellow UKIP members along and Britain First.

"I’m sure they’ll be happy to give you Labour people a lesson on what treason is and how traitors that threaten our national security and democracy are dealt with.”

Having forwarded this message to the police, the organisers of the social event were advised to cancel it, to avoid putting young people at risk.

Kate Bamford, Young Labour officer for the Warwick and Leamington Labour Party, said,: “It is very disappointing and concerning that our young persons’ community event has been targeted and threaten by the far right.

"I am pleased to say we are planning another event, which has received a lot of keen interest.

"The new event will now be held as an informal fundraiser for the charity ‘Hope Not Hate’, a charity which campaigns against racism and fascism.”

Mr Western has expressed his support for the Young Labour group and their "resilience in the face of this targeted threat".

He said: “We stand as a community united against divisive attitudes, rhetoric and intimidation.

"We are a diverse community which knows the value of multiculturalism.

"Threats against anyone, and especially groups with members as young as 14, are deplorable and shocking.

"We should all stand up to the politics of hate and ensure that we treat each other with tolerance, equality and respect.”