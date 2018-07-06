Farewell to Jaya whose poetry brought hope

A Leamington doctor aiming to raise awareness of blood cancer through his poetry after being diagnosed with the disease has died aged 48.

Dr Jaya Ravindran wrote a collection of poetry titled Hope and he aimed to draw attention to the ease with which donors can now be added to the bone marrow register.

The collection reflects on the major milestones in Jaya’s life from the early days of his studies, to becoming a father and his own diagnosis of cancer and subsequent journey.

Sales of the book raised funds for two leading blood cancer charities, Anthony Nolan and Bloodwise, and for his daughter’s future.

The retired rheumatologist received his diagnosis of acute blood cancer while working at University Hospital Coventry in 2014.

After intensive chemotherapy, Jaya received a bone marrow transplant in April 2017.

It was thought he was on his way to recovery.

But in August, Jaya received the devastating news that, without further treatment, he had not long to live, access to another drug enabled him to cement his legacy by raising more than £20,000 for the charities close to his heart.

On Monday June 25 he lost his long battle.

Jaya’s memorial service will be at St Paul’s Church in Leicester Street, Leamington, on Wednesday July 11 from 1.30pm and afterwards at the Leamington Spa Cricket Club on Arlington Avenue.