Farewell to Leamington retail stalwart Steve

A hard worker and loving father who was well known and liked in Leamington, Steve Price will be remembered fondly by his family, friends and his many customers from over the years.

Steve, 51, died on May 31 after a short illness.

Steve Price

He was born in Leamington and over the years owned several shops in the town including Queens Park Catering , Bish Bosh Nosh, Lantern Corner sweet shop, Cow Milkshake Bar, Grub Hub, SWEET, and Grub Hub 2.

He started his career by selling music, which was one of his passions.

His second daughter Millie, 20, said: “Dad loved his music and I’m so glad he put me through the pain of listening to it as a child because now it does nothing but fill me with happiness every time a song he loved comes on.”

Steve would often speak to The Courier about issues relating to retail in Leamington town centre.

Steve Price in his younger days

In 2012 he raised concerns about the cost of recycling for small businesses and he once sent the then news editor Peter Ormerod a gift of a jar of white mice in response to a column written by Peter praising the sweets.

Millie said: “Dad was a hard worker and would rarely take days off but when he did his go-to place was Woolacombe.

“We’d go down most years and like most British holidays the weather was unpredictable but that didn’t stop him from walking through muddy fields to get to his favourite place in the world - the beach there.”

A celebration of Steve’s life will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium on Tuesday June 26 from noon.

Donations can be made to the Myton Hospices.

He leaves Millie, and two other daughters Lydia, 24, and Ava, 12, and his brother Andrew.

Millie said: “He was an amazing dad and I will never stop thinking of him. My goal in life is now to make him proud of me.

“He made an impact on a lot of people’s lives and has left his mark on all our hearts.”