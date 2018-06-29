Fenced-off play equipment at Kenilworth park will not be ready until July

Fenced-off play equipment at a Kenilworth park will not be ready for the public to use until July, it has emerged.

Warwick District Council opened new play areas at Bates Memorial Park and Ebourne Recreation Ground in early May.

However, certain equipment was missing at Bates Memorial Park.

Suppliers to the council, HAGS, said an extra roundabout and seesaw would be delivered to the park in the week commencing Monday May 21.

And although these were delivered, part of the park around a slide has been fenced off since that time.

In correspondence seen by the KWN, HAGS said the delay was due to waiting for a missing part, and said it was hoping to finish installing the equipment in July.

Warwick District Council has been contacted for comment.