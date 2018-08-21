Fern event at historic garden in Warwick

An special fern event is being held at a historic garden in Warwick.

Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden, which is in Coventry Road, will be open on bank holiday Monday (August 27), where there will be an interactive display celebrating a ‘Fascination for Ferns’.

The event will explore the history, life cycles and identification of the versatile group of plants. The earliest fern fossils date from rocks that are over 300 million years old - long before the time of the dinosaurs.

The gardens will be open from 10am to 3.30pm and entry is free.

Access to the gardens is via Hintons Nursery in Coventry Road.