Search

Ferncumbe School pupils enjoy hearty breakfast thanks to Hatton Adventure World

Ferncumbe School children enjoy their full Englush breakfast at Hatton Country World.
Ferncumbe School children enjoy their full Englush breakfast at Hatton Country World.

A delicious, healthy full English breakfast was served to 27 school children at Hatton Adventure World on Tuesday.

Children aged from six to seven from Ferncumbe Church of England School in Hatton were collected by tractor and open-top trailer and transported to the farm park where they learnt about the benefits of eating a hearty breakfast, while enjoying locally sourced bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, baked beans and wholemeal toast served by farmers and members of the Warwickshire branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) .

Charnel Laurens, chef at Hatton, Rupert Inkpen from the NFU, three children from Ferncumbe School, Rachael Truslove from Hatton and Alison Price, NFU Group Secretary.

Charnel Laurens, chef at Hatton, Rupert Inkpen from the NFU, three children from Ferncumbe School, Rachael Truslove from Hatton and Alison Price, NFU Group Secretary.