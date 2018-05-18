Festive fundraisers at Leamington firm ignore seasons to take on Snowdon trek

A team of five intrepid fundraisers have ignored the seasons and the glorious weather to don Santa outfits and climb Snowdon in aid of two worthy Warwickshire causes.

Staff from Leamington-based commercial property consultants ehB Commercial are took part in the Santas Rock Snowdon event on Wednesday, May five months after it was originally scheduled to take place.

It was a case of third time lucky for the hike up the tallest mountain in Wales, with the previous two dates falling foul of the harsh winter weather.

The team - Jonathan Blood, Nicholas Evans, Simon Hain, Scott Blake and Sam Hain – accepted an invitation from Leamington-based youth charity Young People First to take part and will be raising £1,000 for the charity’s work in reaching vulnerable young people in Coventry and Warwickshire.

They will also be raising additional funds for Myton Hospice, ehB’s charity partner.

ehB director Scott Blake said: “It might seem a little unusual to be getting in the festive spirit in the middle of such hot weather, but we were certainly not fazed.

“It was unfortunate that we had such a severe winter as it put paid to the first two dates but we’re hopeful the conditions will hold out for us this time.

“We are really excited about the challenge and the opportunity to support two excellent local charities.”

In the past, ehB has raised money for worthy causes including Leamington care centre Castel Froma, Pancreatic Cancer UK, spinal muscular atrophy charity Jennifer Trust and Regain, for paralysed sportsmen and sportswomen.

For more information on Young People First and Myton Hospice, visit www.youngpeoplefirst.org.uk and www.mytonhospice.org.

For more information on ehB Commercial, visit www.ehbcommercial.com.