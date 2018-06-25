Fifth Art in the Park festival in Leamington will have tree theme

A weekend of creative inspiration is in store for all ages at Leamington’s annual Art in the Park festival.

More than 180 artists, from potters and painters to dancers, actors and musicians contribute to a weekend of creative fun based in and around Jephson Gardens on the weekend of August 4 and 5.

It will provide visitors a rare opportunity to watch skilled artists at work, participate in free workshops for children and adults, appreciate a wealth of talent and take home some unique pieces of art.

The theme for this year’s event is trees in all their glory.

As a new feature, the event is running guided tree walks in honour of the park’s status as an arboretum and as a tribute to the traditional Festival of the

Oaks which took place in Jephson Gardens in Victorian times.

Festival director Carole Sleight said: “Our tree collection is intrinsic to the character of the town.

“This unique insight, plus a celebration of trees through dance, drama and a dramatic collection of over 200 hand-knitted birds perched in the branches created by the community arts team led by Ali McKellar, will undoubtedly keep our visitors intrigued, educated and entertained throughout the weekend.

“Throughout the gardens the pathways will be filled with artists doing inspirational things. A trail of pop-up suitcase stalls will lead visitors to the Pump Room for stunning 3D art from Made in Leamington and bird-inspired activities and special ceramic events in Leamington Art Gallery’s craft space to compliment the venue’s stunning new re-hang of previously unseen work.

“2018 is a special year for the arts in Leamington, with the 20th anniversary of Leamington Studio Artists and the 30th Anniversary of international dance theatre company Motionhouse.

“The sheer variety of artistry being featured in this festival reflects the town’s strong creative pedigree and guarantees that there is something for all the family to enjoy.

“This year we are especially proud to be able to deliver some special performances funded by the Arts Council England including a digital arts collaboration with Fish in a Bottle to create a special augmented reality experience featuring the Three Graces.

“Coventry’s high flying Highly Sprung and Talking Birds theatre companies along with international performance company Motionhouse will thrill with their dance and theatre.

“And leading outdoor theatre company Heartbreak Productions will stage a free ticketed performance of Pride and Prejudice on the Saturday evening.”

The festival is open from 10am to 6pm on both days.

Tickets for this event are available on the website.

Louise Richards, Executive Director of Motionhouse: 'We are absolutely delighted to be part of Art in the Park again this year. As a touring company it’s great to be able to perform in our home town for the third year in a row.

"This year we have the additional excitement of our 30 year celebratory Dance-a-thon on Saturday the 4th, so we do hope that lots of people will come out and join in the fun as part of their day out."

Louise Richards, executive director of Motionhouse addded: "We are absolutely delighted to be part of Art in the Park again this year.

"As a touring company it’s great to be able to perform in our home town for the third year in a row.

"This year we have the additional excitement of our 30 year celebratory Dance-a-thon on Saturday the 4th, so we do hope that lots of people will come out and join in the fun as part of their day out."

www.artinthepark.co.uk