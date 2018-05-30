Financial guru Martin Lewis coming to Warwick

Financial guru Martin Lewis will be heading to Warwick next month for a live summer special.

The founder of Moneysavingepert.com will be doing a live show at Warwick Castle in June.

Poster provided by ITV.

Members of the public have the opportunity to apply tickets for the event as well as submit questions to ask Martin.

Questions can range from a variety of topics such as travel insurance, car hire and currency.

Martin is set to be doing his live show on June 12

To apply or find out more email your full contact details ​and question​ to martinlewis@itv.com

To apply for audience tickets click here

To be part of the show participants must be aged 18 and over.