Find out how a Kenilworth bar has won a county award for the fourth year in a row

Nestled unassumingly on the High Street of historic Old Town in Kenilworth lies a bar that has just broken an amazing record.

For an unprecedented fourth year in a row, the Coventry and District branch of CAMRA has named The Old Bakery as Warwickshire Area Pub of the Year 2019.

The pub won the award in 2016, 2017 and 2018, making it the first time that the Coventry and District CAMRA has awarded the honour four years in a row.

CAMRA branch chairman, Mike Tierney, praised the quality of the cask beer produced locally by a wealth of local independent breweries and The Old Bakery’s dedication in supporting and promoting them.

He added: “In this day and age of cheap beers, mass produced and served slopped across sticky pub-chain bars it is nice to know there is still a place you can go for a proper pint served properly.”

A spokesperson for the Old Bakery said: “The Old Bakery Hotel and Bar is an oasis of calm; oozing a charm and a welcome a world away from the homogeneous pub-chains that pepper every other street corner.

“The award is testament to the care bar owner Alan Blackburn, cellar and barman Chris Harding and the dedicated team of bar staff, take to source and serve some of the finest ales the region has to offer. With an ever-changing selection of beers on tap there is a taste for everyone – and the bar staff are keen to share their knowledge with those wanting to try something different.”