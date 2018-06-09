Fire at property in Whitnash

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Leamington and one from Rugby are tackling a fire in a bedroom and bathroom at a property in Whitnash today (Saturday June 9).

The incident took place in Kirton Close at about 3.30pm.

The crews used crews breathing apparatus, 2 hose reel jets and a thermal image camera in tackling the blaze.

A stop message was passed at about 4.40pm hrs and crews requested the attendance of the Fire Emergency Support Service (FESS) to assist the occupiers.

The crews remain in attendance at this time.