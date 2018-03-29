Fire at Wellesbourne house

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a Wellesbourne house yesterday evening (Wednesday).

At just before 5.35pm, Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call reporting a three-storey house fire on the Wellesbourne bypass.

One engine from Stratford and another from Leamington was sent.

On arrival, crews discovered the fire was contained to a bedroom on the first floor of the house. The rest of the first floor was 100 per cent smoke logged.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, a hose reel, and a covering jet.