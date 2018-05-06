Fire crews called to waste fire in Warwick

Fire crews were called to the scene of a waste fire in Warwick last night (Saturday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service control received numerous 999 calls at around 6.15pm initially reporting smoke coming from derelict farm buildings off Saumur Way.

Two fire engines from Leamington were sent to the scene.

On arrival crews located a large amount of refuse in the open located between derelict buildings on fire.

The crews found that the buildings were not involved in fire.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel.