Kenilworth fire crews have criticised those who started fires started deliberately in the town, saying it stops them from dealing with true emergencies.

Crews from Kenilworth Fire Station had to put out two deliberate fires off Rocky Lane on Friday June 22 and Sunday June 24.

The crews criticised the deliberate fires

A spokesman for the station said: "Whilst we are attending these deliberate fires we aren’t available so we cannot attend life risk incidents.