Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service received the first of five emergency calls at 9:28 this morning (January 11) reporting an outbuilding on fire in the garden of a house on Masters Road in Whitnash.

Two fire engines were mobilised, one from Leamington Spa and one from Gaydon.

Firefighters have extinguished the outbuilding which was well alight on their arrival using a hose reel jet.