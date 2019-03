Firefighters from Leamington and Kenilworth were mobilised to tackle a fire in the kitchen of a Clarendon Street restaurant today, March 30.

At 2.28pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to report at kitchen fire at a restaurant in a three-floor building on Clarendon Street.

Two fire engines were mobilised from Leamington and Kenilworth Fire Stations.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, a hose reel, a thermal imaging camera and extinguishers.