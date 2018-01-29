Firefighters battle blaze at Lighthorne house

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a house in Lighthorne yesterday (Sunday January 28).

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service received a 999 call at just after 4.30pm reporting a house fire in Mountford Rise.

Two fire engines, one from Gaydon and one from Wellesbourne, were mobilised.

The incident involved a fire in the airing cupboard in the house's bathroom.

Half of the property was smoke logged and ten percent of the property was affected by fire.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews had left the incident by 6.20pm.