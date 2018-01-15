Firefighters called out to number of incidents in Warwick District over weekend

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a number of incidents across the Warwick District over the weekend.
On Saturday evening Firefighters responded to two 999 calls concerning a fire in Leamington around 8.20pm
Two crews from the town attended the incident, which was on Clemens Street, where they found a pile of rubbish against a property on fire.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
The fire had caused charring to a garage door.
On Sunday evening firefighters were called out to three fires.
The first was reported to the fire and rescue service at 6.37pm, where a bin shed was reported to be on fire in Kempton Drive in Warwick.
One fire engine from Leamington was sent to the scene and the firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel.
The second incident of the night was reported around 6.44pm.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received two emergency calls reporting a bin fire on Priory Road in Kenilworth.
One fire engine from Kenilworth was sent to the scene.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel.
The third fire was called in at 7.56pm reporting smoke coming from the electrical cupboard in a block of residential flats in Avenue Road in Leamington.
Two fire crews from Leamington were mobilised.
When the crews arrived they found smoke coming from a power point within an electrical cupboard.
The electricity supplier was requested to attend and make the scene safe.
Crews remained in attendance until the supplier arrived.